A young lady and her best friend were filled with gratitude after both of them gained admission to the university.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @_everyonehateslola who looked visibly excited and was spotted with her best friend in a room revealed via the caption the of the video that they both gained admission to study at the same university.

In celebrating this feat, the duo displayed some sassy moves as they danced with energy to thank God.

The heartwarming video which was captioned "you and your best friend are going to the same uni" had raked in over 1000 likes and 15 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate them

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the duo with others also trying to find out the name of the university they secured admission to.

Cephas reacted:

I thank God I don’t know anyone there

ms_danso wrote:

i will come back 2025 to like this post surely

Kevin Sarfo indiacated:

This feeling is so great. I know how many relationships this thing has caused if it happens otherwise

Airphyia_Noella aded:

Mum’s queen Forever together

Pope_darko added:

We waiting for you guys

Lady delights as she starts university

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady also expressed delight about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok, the young lady who gave her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC admitted that she is excited but anxious.

She explained that it was the first time that she will be living on her own terms, free from the instructions and rules of any guardian or superior.

There is no housemistress here to tell me how to do stuff, and I have to figure out everything on my own”.

