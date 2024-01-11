Prophet Kofi Oduro has apologised to the Church of Pentecost over unfounded claims he made against it

Oduro had suggested that elements from the Church tried to assassinate Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy

Ntumy was notably attacked by unknown assailants wielding machetes in 2006 at his residence in Accra

Alabaster International Ministries’ Prophet Kofi Oduro has apologised to the Church of Pentecost leadership after he claimed some of its members were behind an attack on Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

In the apology, Prophet Oduro said his comments were unsubstantiated and unfounded

Prophet Kofi Oduro (L) apologised over a claim made concerning Apostle Ntumy (R). Source: Facebook/Prophet Kofi Oduro

He named Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the executive council of the Church of Pentecost in his apology, which came during a sermon and has come to the media's attention.

“We look up to the church of Pentecost for inspiration. They are one particular church that has become a portrait to Christianity."

Ntumy was notably attacked by unknown assailants wielding machetes at his residence in 2006.

Apostle Ntumy died in Germany on December 26, 2023, prompting widespread tributes.

Ntumy served as the Church's Chairman for ten years, from 1998 to 2008.

He was the Chairman who handed over leadership to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

