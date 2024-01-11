A Level 400 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student has been confirmed dead

The demise of Epiphany Asare, a Communication Design learner, was announced by @cabeesaknust on Thursday, January 11

Netizens have since expressed intense sorrow over the abrupt passing of the late final-year student

Epiphany Asare, a final-year Communication Design student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been confirmed dead.

The promising level 400 learner was a member of KNUST's College of Arts and Built Environment, where she was honing her artistic abilities.

KNUST mourns Epiphany Asare

The university confirmed her abrupt demise without details of the cause of her death in a post on social media.

''It's with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Epiphany Asare, a level-400 female Communication Design student and a valued college member,'' a portion of the university's message said.

The establishment extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, saying:

''Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember Epiphany for her contribution to our community.''

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deceased suffered from a stomach ulcer and abdominal aches before her death.

Peeps react to a post by @KNUSTNotice

Many went into the comments section after @KNUSTNotice made a post to mourn the unexpected death of Epiphany Asare.

@AidooEm76531479 commented:

Rest well and watch over us. Perfect soul.

@nanakwaku_12 posted:

Epi, I will miss you. Who will I do project work with now?

@JamesKwaw13 said:

Will Not see you again. We are sorry.

@BismarkAnd36459 commented:

Rest in peace.

@RoseAmoako8 said:

Rest well, sis.

