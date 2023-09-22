A journalist who was arrested for allegedly publishing fake news about businessman Dr Daniel McKorley has died

The cause of Noah Dameh's death has not been officially established but he had been battling ill health since being released from police custody last year

Dameh's radio station, Radio Ada, has described the late journalist as a warrior and defender of truth

A journalist for Radio Ada Noah Narh Dameh, who was arrested for publishing news deemed defamatory about businessman Daniel McKorley, aka McDan, has died.

Dameh, 49, died at home after a long-standing health issue.

Noah Narh Dameh (L) and Dr Daniel McKorley. Source: Facebook/@drdanielmckorley, @The Fourth Estate

Source: Facebook

According to a report by The Fourth Estate, Dameh, who was also Radio Ada's Deputy Station Coordinator had been battling poor health since being released from police custody in December 2022.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Dameh's trouble with McDan

Noah Dameh, an activist for residents of Ada, clashed with business mogul McDan after he alleged that the businessman was behind the manhandling of an indigene of Ada.

The indigene had been part of residents agitating against the leasing of the Songhor Lagoon to Electrochem, a salt mining firm headed by McDan.

Electrochem sued Dameh for allegedly spreading the fake news that McDan was behind the manhandling of the indigene.

He spent time in and out of police custody and by July 3, 2023, when he was released on bail his health had seriously deteriorated.

Radio Ada celebrates Dameh in tribute

Radio Ada has described Dameh as a warrior, a defender of rights and an exemplary journalist.

“As we mourn the loss of this tireless advocate for truth and justice, let us also remember the importance of fearless journalism in our society," producer at Radio Ada, Gideon Amanor Dzeagu, told the Fourth Estate.

Dameh left behind three children and two grandchildren.

Source: YEN.com.gh