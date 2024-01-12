Seasoned Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah shared the background story of how he ended up paying GH¢9,462.99 for electricity for the month of December 2023

He said he angrily stormed the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to demand answers as to why his bill for that month surged

He shared details of what went down at the office and the explanation given to him by the director

Ghanaian media personality Ameyaw Debrah has lamented about the spike in electricity bills by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Ameyaw Debrah shares his electricity bill. Image Credit: @AmeyawDebrah

Source: Twitter

Ameyaw Debrah laments about the spike in electricity tariffs

Sharing the background story, Ameyaw Debrah noted that when he received the bill for his electricity consumption in December 2023, he was taken aback.

He shared a picture of the bill slip on his X account, and it read GH¢9,462.99, which according to him was outrageous. In an angry mood, he stormed the ECG office on January 11, 2024, to demand answers about the spike in his bill for the month of December.

When he arrived at the ECG office, he noted that many others were there with similar complaints.

"When it was my turn at the counter, I wasn't ready to accept their explanations because, for me, I paid the bill I saw on my ECG app each month," he said.

Recounting what ensued at the office, he said:

So they asked me to then proceed to a room to escalate the issue further. When I met the director, she explained further, and I came to the conclusion (fair or not) that the ECG app is perhaps useless and not as user-friendly as it should be. In November, I received a notice that there was an unusual spike in my consumption.

Speaking to the director, Ameyaw Debrah said that he was told that there was no meter reading for the month of December therefore the electricity bill for that month was an estimate calculated based on consumption levels.

He said that later the calculation was adjusted by over GH¢3000 when the reading was taken. he said that despite complaining about the situation, he would still have to pay.

Below is Ameyaw Debrah complaining about the surge in electricity bills in December.

Source: YEN.com.gh