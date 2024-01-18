Nana Kwame Bediako has reportedly been fined by the Ghana Revenue Authority for evading taxes

This comes after his highly publicised interview with the nation's media house, GTV was cancelled by an "order from above"

Netizens have reacted to the news of Cheddar's fine drawing inferences from all the latest developments arising since he announced his presidential aspirations

Ghanaian entrepreneur and socialite, Nana Kwame Bediako has reportedly been slapped with a GH₵ 50,000 fine by the Ghana Revenue Authority for evading taxes.

This comes after the entrepreneur popularly known as Cheddar and Freedom Jacob Caesar announced his candidacy for Ghana's highest office in the upcoming general elections.

The report which was seen in the January 18, 2024, issue of the Ghanaian Times claimed that Cheddar had failed to file personal tax returns from 2013 to 2016.

Cheddar's woes continue after presidential announcement

According to the Ghanaian Times, there is a possibility of Cheddar's involvement in a tax evasion scandal which casts doubts on his financial practices and integrity.

The report also cited that Nana Kwame Bediako's practices as a presidential candidate "set a worrisome example for the ethical standards expected from individuals in influential positions."

News of Cheddar's GH₵ 50,000 fine comes after several devastating episodes with the government including the cancellation of a Pan African event which was set to happen in Accra and his interview with the nation's broadcaster, GTV.

Netizens react to the news of Cheddar's fine

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Cheddar's woes with the government.

@Linkinyay said:

Let the games begin . More of such will be coming up. This is Gh,

_SamuelOpoku_ quizzed:

Efforts to discredit Cheddar are extremely funny. What is NPP afraid of?

@ftkmensah commented:

It’s no news … for me , I’m expecting a lot of such news in the coming months to obfuscate the electorates and bring his ambition of leading this country to a halt

@CAMRYTAGOE noted:

If he really is evading tax then he has no business running the country.

@TheRuler02 added:

Lol using the GRA to bully opponents is low.

