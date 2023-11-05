Mysterious billboards featuring a masked man with the hashtag "TheNewForce" have surfaced across Ghana, hinting at a potential presidential ambition ahead of the 2024 general elections

The enigmatic images have caused a stir on social media, sparking curiosity and speculation among Ghanaians

With Ghana's presidency traditionally changing hands between the NDC and NPP, these billboards suggest the possibility of a new political contender emerging on the scene.

Across various parts of Ghana, the appearance of enigmatic billboards featuring a masked man and the hashtag "TheNewForce" has set social media abuzz.

The billboards, which carry messages hinting at a potential presidential ambition, have ignited curiosity and speculation among the public as the nation looks ahead to the 2024 general elections.

The images of these billboards, widely shared on social media, have captured the attention of Ghanaians.

The masked man depicted in the images remains unidentified, adding an air of mystery to the situation.

With messages suggesting a bid for the presidency, these billboards have sparked conversations about the potential emergence of a new political force in Ghana's political landscape.

Ghana's political history since 1992 has witnessed a back-and-forth between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the presidential office.

The appearance of "TheNewForce" billboards hints at the possibility of a new entrant aiming to challenge the dominance of the two major parties.

As Ghanaians eagerly await further information and clarification regarding "TheNewForce" and its objectives, the billboards remain a captivating topic of discussion, with many wondering if this mysterious figure could reshape the political dynamics of the upcoming elections.

John Dumelo implicates rival Lydia Alhassan in NPP primaries upset

Meanwhile, John Dumelo, an aspiring Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, indirectly commented on the NPP presidential primaries' outcome in the area.

He suggested that Lydia Alhassan's inability to rally support may have contributed to Kennedy Agyapong's victory over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who received 441 votes compared to Agyapong's 535.

Despite Bawumia's lower vote count in the constituency, he eventually secured the NPP's flagbearer position for the 2024 presidential elections with 61.43% of the total votes.

Inspirational voter: Ghanaian with a physical disability defies odds to cast ballot in NPP presidential election

In other news, Kojo David, a 41-year-old Ghanaian man living with a physical disability, made a powerful statement by participating in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential election.

Alongside more than 1,000 delegates, David cast his vote at Prampram on November 4, displaying remarkable determination as he crawled across the Prampram Anglican School voting center in a heartwarming video that showcased the spirit of inclusion.

