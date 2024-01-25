Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces by President Akufo-Addo.

His appointment will begin on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

This and other changes in the military hierarchy were communicated in a statement from the Presidency.

The president has also appointed Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona as Chief of Army Staff.

Major General Onwona, until his new appointment, was the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College.

Major General Oppong-Peprah recently courted controversy after lamenting that some people were making attempts on his life.

The chief of army staff alleged that purported enemies were resorting to spiritual attacks on him.

His appointment comes as the army wrestles with a turbulent security situation in Bawku.

The army killed three men after an eruption of violence in the Upper East township.

In a subsequent statement, the army said the men were killed in self-defence during a January 19, 2024 incident.

The army also fired on women who gathered to protest the violence in the area.

Before this, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the township.

