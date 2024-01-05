Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) personnel moved the crowd outside the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in support of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak

Chef Faila is embarking on a five-day marathon to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking by a person

In a thrilling video, the army officers delighted fans of the chef with back-to-back Ghanaian highlife music

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at her cook-a-thon in Tamale. Photo credit: @BlackSherifFans/@Dek360Ghana.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2023, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

Since she started the cooking marathon, Ghanaians, including her husband's colleagues in the GAF, have supported her.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the army officers thrilled the crowd at the venue with back-to-back highlife music. They were visibly in their element while supporting Chef Faila as they put up impressive performances while fans of the chef moved to their music.

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon effort comes after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci set the record for the cook-a-thon in late 2023. Irish chef Alan Fisher, on the other hand, clinched the title months later after cooking for 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.

At the time of this publication, Chef Faila's clip had yet to generate any comments from online viewers.

Watch the video below:

