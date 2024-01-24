Former President John Mahama has supported Trades Union Congress' call for the government to halt the VAT on electricity

Mahama said the government was worsening economic conditions in the country with the new tax

The Trades Union Congress gave the government until the end of January 2024 to withdraw the tax

Former President John Mahama has thrown his weight behind a call by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) for the government to halt the implementation of a Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity for specific consumers.

Mahama reiterated concerns that the tax would worsen the economic conditions of Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, the former president said Ghanaians would continue to suffer as long as the New Patriotic Party remained in power.

"Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares," he said.

The former president questioned why, in his view, the government was seeking to impose further hardship on Ghanaians despite the influx of $600 million from the IMF.

Mahama further said his National Democratic Congress was ready to address the country’s economic challenges if it wins power in the 2024 election.

In an earlier address, the TUC gave the government until the end of January 2024 to withdraw the new tax on electricity consumption above the lifeline level.

The union threatened a strike if its ultimatum was not met.

Details on new tax on electricity purchases

A letter from the Ministry of Finance has shown that this tax was implemented on January 1, 2024.

This letter was addressed to the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company.

The tax will be charged to residential electricity customers above the maximum consumption level specified for block charges for lifeline units.

It added that the VAT forms part of implementing the country's Covid-19 recovery plan.

GRA cashing out from betting tax

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Revenue Authority accrued GH¢15 million in its first two months from its new tax on sports betting winnings.

The authority has said it is targeting GH¢60 million by the current football season ends.

The GRA introduced a 10% withholding tax on betting on August 15, 2023, to raise about GH¢400 million annually.

