Fire has destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra, according to the Ghana Fire Service

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had been able to save over 2,000 shops from being destroyed

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control

A fire in the morning of October 21, 2023, has gutted the Makola Mall in Accra’s central business district.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions and the heat to keep the fire under control.

Fire service said it saved over 2,000 shops from the blaze. Source Facebok/@Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Getty Images

In earlier updates by the fire service, it said there was pervasive damage to the affected areas.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that over 200 shops were destroyed by the blaze.

However, the personnel could save more than 10 times that number, according to ADO II Alex King Nartey.

"We were able to salvage well over 2000 shops from the fire. The EC substation was just next to this mall, very close to the fire. We were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the ECG substation within that area.”

Nartey noted that the fire's cause has yet to be established, but the service currently suspects an illegal connection.

Bawumia discloses government’s plan to buy helicopters for Ghana Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, disclosed a plan by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said there is a plan by the government to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

Ghanaian man who lost his family to fire in need of support

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a homeless man's sad story surfaced on social media and got many very emotional.

Two kind gentlemen saw the 60-year-old man on the streets of Accra, approached him and found out he had lost his family to a fire outbreak.

Brown also revealed that things got worse after his loss, and he had to stay on the streets and eatAkatsi Senior High Technical School bus from dumpsters for survival.

The older man is battling kidney problems, and Ghanaians are being called to help.

School kids escape bus fire

A bus carrying High School athletes caught fire in an accident at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The bus belonging to the Akatsi Senior High Technical School was videoed after being engulfed in flames.

Reports indicated that on reaching the Akatsi Agbedrafor junction, the bus developed a fault and caught fire.

Source: YEN.com.gh