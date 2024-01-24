The University of Ghana's management has shifted lectures for first-year students online following staff strikes

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana have been on strike since January 17, 2024

The Teachers' and Educational Workers Union also joined the strike on January 22, 2024, over conditions of service

The University of Ghana's management has shifted lectures for freshmen online following the strike by some staff over conditions of service.

The library houses at the Balme Library have also been reduced from 14 to 9 hours.

The Balme Library (L). Source: Getty Images

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana and the Teachers' and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) effected the strike.

According to Joy News reports, some students have expressed concern that the strike is impacting their studies.

TEWU has said it may be forced to shut down lecture halls and prevent students from writing their exams.

The strikes have also taken a toll on health care, with the University of Cape Coast shutting down its hospital indefinitely from January 19, 2024

The Senior Staff Association of Universities in Ghana have been on strike since January 17, 2024. TEWU joined the strike on January 22, 2024.

The Senior Staff Association wants the government to pay all outstanding debt and contributions together with the appropriate interest from February to December 2023 as a matter of urgency.

The union also stressed that the government should include the three percent penalty rates stipulated by the Pension Act, Act 766 section 64 because of the delays.

It also wants the policy cancelling overtime allowances reversed by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

In an earlier statement, the Senior Staff Association recounted that between 2010 and 2016, the government did not pay Tier-2 contributions, and when settling the arrears, it paid only a simple interest without the penalty.

The union also expects administrative processes like processing admissions and fees to be affected by the strike.

