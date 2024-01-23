A video of Fire Ogya in a jubilant mood after the Black Stars drew against Mozambique in their last group game is trending

He felt vindicated that his prophecies about the Black Stars had come to pass

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the prophecies and comments made by Fire Ogya

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the Ghanaian pastor who earlier predicted doom for the Black Stars did not hide his excitement after the senior national team, drew their last group game in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

In a video sighted YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @kojokinn, Rev Kore popularly referred to as Fire Ogya was spotted in a living room singing with joy after the Black Stars drew 2-2 to Mozambique.

He wondered if Ghanaians would still label him as fake man of God after he foretold the poor performance of Black Stars in the group stage of the AFCON.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 100 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians s react to the reaction of Fire Ogya

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the Fire Ogya.

Miss Volta indicated:

I believe in prophecy and didn't like how people insulted him however it seems he's happy this happened. he said he will pray for us to believe in him

user gazy indicated:

none of his prophecies came true,I don't know why he is happy

Moses Saka-malm commented:

Did he say Ghana will lose all three matches or draw two and lose one as it happened to be kicked out of the competition?

Spareparts_JB Investments remarked:

Stop lifting yourself more highly than you ought. Go to obinim and take counsel.

Chris Hughton accept responsibility after Mozambique draw

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has admitted that his time manager hasn't been good enough.

In a video shared on X, the 65-yeard old who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach last year absolved his players from the poor performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh