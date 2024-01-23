A man has been arrested for the murder of a three-week-old baby at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old father over the murder of his three-week-old baby.

The suspect, identified only as Bright, is believed to have killed his son for rituals on January 22.

The killing took place at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Bright’s friend told Adom news that the child's mother left the baby to run an errand.

Bright then asked his friend to go and bring the baby from the room without revealing his alleged motives.

The community was alerted, and a search party tried to find the missing baby.

Bright’s friend was apprehended, and he revealed the role he had played in the baby’s disappearance.

By the time they had found Bright, he had allegedly already killed the baby.

Bright and his friend have been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

Human remains, shrine found in the room of Koforidua man who took his life

Human remains were found in the room of a man who took his life in a suburb of New Juaben North.

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

Police also discovered other items like cola nuts and other objects used for ritual purposes.

Police officer takes his life

A young officer of the Ghana Police Service took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld until his family had been duly informed, according to a police statement.

Last year, the Ghana police were hit by a series of similar cases, prompting concerns for morale among officers.

Man battling illness takes his life

A 58-year-old man killed himself at Pumpside, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The deceased, Emmanuel Oteng, was found hanging at the back of his house by his wife. He left an emotional note to his family after battling with illness in the lead-up to his death.

Source: YEN.com.gh