Ghana has yet again made no progress on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) following the 2023 calendar year.

According to Transparency International, Ghana scored 43 out of 100 and ranked 70 out of 180 countries.

President Akufo-Addo came to power with anti-corruption promises. Source: Getty Images

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Ghana has made no progress.

The last time Ghana made progress was in 2019 when it was 80th with 41 points as its score.

The organisation said this was part of a global trend of deteriorating justice systems as public officials' accountability was reduced.

Transparency International further called for the Conduct of Public Officers’ Bill to be passed so there are sanctions for corruption.

It also said the Executive and the Legislature must take steps to bridge the legal gaps necessary to prosecute selected corruption cases outside our current legal framework.

"The Executive and the Legislature must take steps to bridge the legal gaps necessary for the prosecution of selected corruption cases outside our current legal framework. ”

These rankings come despite the government's claim that it has been committed to fighting corruption.

Alleged corruption in NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the Special Prosecutor invited the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah to use state funds to fund his political ambitions.

The government appointee seeks to be the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central.

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election after some of them were captured on video.

