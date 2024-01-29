The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed the change in the day for national elections but suggested a 2028 implementation

The NDC Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, said the Electoral Commission considered its proposal

The Electoral Commission also wants election days in Ghana to be designated as national holidays

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has backed the change in the day for national elections after initially opposing the reform.

The NDC, however, said it wanted the reform to begin in 2028, according to Citi News reports.

Source: Getty Images

The NDC's stance follows an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on January 29, 2024.

After the meeting, the NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr Omane Boamah, said the Electoral Commission had considered the NDC's suggestion.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, said his party preferred implementation in 2024.

This commission's proposal came after the Seventh-day Adventist Church petitioned it to move the election day from the regular day of December 7 because it falls on Saturday, its day of worship.

It is unclear if the new proposals are linked to the church's petition.

The Commission also wants election days to be designated as national holidays.

Electoral Commission to stop using indelible ink during elections

Another significant proposal ahead of the polls concerned the use of indelible ink.

Electoral Commission has said it plans to end the use of indelible ink during elections to check double voting.

The Electoral Commission's chairperson said the move from using indelible ink is because of biometric technology.

The Electoral Commission proposed closing polls during the 2024 election at 3 pm instead of 5 pm.

The Commission said it would reduce voting times by creating additional polling centres.

Electoral Commission gets almost GH¢800m budget for election year

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electoral Commission has been allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The Electoral Commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

