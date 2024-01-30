Mobile money agents have been given until February 1, 2024, to link their accounts to a Ghana Card

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications announced the deadline for Electronic Money Issuers in Ghana in a statement

Mobile money agents whose accounts are blocked would be able to reconnect after visiting their telecommunications company's office

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications announced this directive.

In a statement, the chamber said the directive followed engagements with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The chamber also noted that affected agents through multiple channels.

Agents whose accounts are blocked would be able to reconnect after visiting their telco.

“We understand the importance of mobile financial services in facilitating financial inclusion and economic growth in the country. We therefore remain committed to taking the needed steps to deliver convenient, secure, and accessible financial services to all Ghanaians,” the chamber said.

Mobile Money agents were recently in the news because of a protest for better work conditions.

The agents limited cash withdrawals to a maximum of GH¢1,000 per transaction from December 1, 2023.

The decision was announced in a joint statement issued by four Mobile Money Associations.

The groups are pushing for a more sustainable business module for all mobile money agents.

The agents suspended the GH¢1,000 cap on withdrawals following meetings with authorities and other stakeholders on their concerns.

