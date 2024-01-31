Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has been ordered to pay back $40,000 in a fraud case

The case involved George Boateng, a current Black Stars assistant coach and former professional footballer

Tagoe collected the money to import a Lexus sports utility vehicle for the Black Stars assistant coach in 2021

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe has been ordered to pay back $40,000 after alleged fraud in 2021.

Tagoe is to pay back the money at the exchange rate of GH¢10 per dollar following the charge of defrauding by false pretences at an Accra Circuit Court.

He has so far refunded $21,000 of the money to the plaintiff, current Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng.

Tagoe collected the money to import a Lexus sports utility vehicle for the assistant coach.

He had denied the charges levelled against him but had started repaying the money in instalments of GH¢20,000, GH¢70,000 and GH¢71,000, respectively.

The prosecution said Tagoe agreed to import a vehicle for the complainant at $40,000, equivalent to GH¢265,200 after initial discussions in 2020.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said $40,000 was deposited into Tagoe’s bank account on January 8, 2021, and he acknowledged receipt with a phone call to Boateng.

The court heard that Tagoe promised to deliver the vehicle to Boateng on March 30, 2021, but failed.

About Prince Tagoe

Born in Accra, Prince Tagoe started his career at Tudu Mighty Jets, a local football club. He made his senior debuts with Midtjylland in the lower national league.

While playing on loan for Hearts of Oak, Tagoe became the Ghana Premier League top scorer with 18 goals in 2005.

He was part of the Hearts of Oak team that took Africa by storm, winning the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation in Cup in 2005 after defeating Asante Kotoko on penalties in Kumasi.

