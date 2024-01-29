The Black Stars of Ghana budgeted $8 million for preparation and participation in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

The details were contained in a letter leaked by the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on social media

The North Tongu MP described the allocation as shocking and called for a parliamentary probe

The MP described the allocation as shocking as he leaked the documents on social media.

The document was a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports requesting the part payment of $8,506,450 by the Finance Ministry.

Ablakwa said further investigations are needed into the matter.

"Parliament must and will surely probe this astonishing budget when we resume from the 6th of February, 2024."

The MP further noted that the budget was especially bizarre given the tournament prize money of $7 million.

The Black Stars failed to qualify from their group at AFCON 2023, which is currently ongoing in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team picked up just two points and finished third in Group B after two draws and a loss.

Ghana suffered defeat in its first game of the tournament, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew its next two games against Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams, but Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia knocked the team out.

Chris Hughton was subsequently sacked as the Ghana Black Stars coach after less than a year on the job.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

