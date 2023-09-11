President Nana Akufo-Addo has responded to being labelled a clearing agent of corruption

The President said a mere allegation of corruption is not enough to merit sanctions and condemnations

President Akufo-Addo claimed no anti-corruption institutions have complained of any interference from him

President Nana Akufo-Addo fired back at critics who have described him as soft on corruption.

Speaking during the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023, the president said he would not bow to pressure to sanction appointees because of allegations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwahAkufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

This stance has led to people describing President Akufo-Addo as a clearing agent of corruption.

“There are some who refuse to accept my method of proceeding and characterise me as a clearing agent... For my part, I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption. No matter how much opprobrium this incurs for me,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also claimed there were no complaints of interference against him.

He also said he would continue to be steadfast in trusting institutions that safeguard the rule of law.

Amidu describes Akufo-Addo as the mother serpent of corruption

Despite the president's claims, YEN.com.gh reported in November 2020, that former special prosecutor Martin Amidu accused Akufo-Addo of interfering in his work.

In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Amidu accused President Akufo-Addo of being the kingpin of corruption at the Presidency.

During Akufo-Addo's inauguration, Amidu said the president took the presidential oath "looking like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but being the mother serpent of corruption under it.”

The description persists and is used by the opposition NDC when they take a swipe at the president.

Asiedu Nketia jabs Akufo-Addo of Cecilia Dapaah scandal

The NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, does not expect former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah to be found guilty of corruption.

YEN.com.gh reported that Nketiah said the Akufo-Addo government will once again clear one of its appointees accused of corruption.

Dapaah had reported massive amounts of money stolen from her home, leading to a corruption probe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh