A Chinese prison inmate has escaped while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra

The inmate from the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison was serving a one-year jail term for stealing

He was initially arrested at Tema and jailed before being transferred to the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison

A Chinese national serving a one-year sentence at Nsawam Prison for theft has escaped from custody.

The inmate, Xiao, allegedly feigned illness and was subsequently transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Graphic Online reported that the escape occurred on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Reports indicate that he was initially arrested at Tema and jailed before he was transferred to the Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.

The prison officer assigned to accompany him has been interdicted by the service pending an investigation into the incident.

