Five persons have been arrested following the death of businessman Eric Johnson, the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai

The five suspects were picked up after the Upper West Regional Crime Scene Management Team visited the crime scene

There are claims Johnson's death may be linked to chieftaincy issues in the Jirapa District

Five persons have been arrested following the death of renowned businessman Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai.

The Upper West Regional Crime Scene Management Team was deployed to the scene of the death at the Hotel, leading to the arrest of one Kumbata Kwaku on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The Inspector-General of Police has also deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General of the CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to probe the incident.

Four others were subsequently arrested in connection with the suspected murder.

The four, all workers at the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, have been identified as Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Dookuuri Fausta and Braimah Kasim.

There are suspicions that Johnson's killing is linked to chieftaincy conflicts in the Jirapa District.

Jirapa Dubai is a popular hospitality location in northern Ghana.

Internet sensation Chef Faila Abdul-Razak was gifted a one-week vacation at the hotel sponsored by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

