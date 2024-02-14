Ken Ofori-Atta Expected To Get New Post From Akufo-Addo As Special Envoy On International Investment
- The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to get a new appointment after being axed
- Ofori-Atta is expected to serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets
- Another sacked minister, Kwaku Afriyie, got a similar appointment as an advisor to the president
The former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to be appointed the senior presidential advisor on the economy after his removal as a minister of state.
According to Asaase News, Ofori-Atta will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.
Asaase cited sources at the Presidency in its reporting.
Another sacked minister, Kwaku Afriyie, who was the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, will become a special envoy on climate.
Ofori-Atta was replaced as the finance minister by Mohammed Amin Adam.
Ophelia Mensah Hayford is the new Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.
Under-fire Ofori-Atta
Ofori-Atta has been one of the most under-fire ministers and the subject of protests because of the economic crisis.
Inflation rose above 50% in 2023, and the Cedi currency also plummeted in value.
Ghana also returned to the IMF for a bailout under Ofori-Atta's stewardship of the economy.
Ofori-Atta oversaw Ghana's debt restructuring efforts after defaulting on most of its external debt in December 2022.
Notably, over 80 pro-government legislators demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.
The demand by the MPs was, however, rejected by President Akufo-Addo, who called for calm until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout.
The president later reposed confidence in the finance minister on various public speaking platforms.
Bawumia promises to scrap a number of taxes
The move to sack Ofori-Atta comes as Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia tries to distance himself from the country's recent economic woes.
YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer promised to abolish the e-levy and other taxes burdening Ghanaians.
The Electronic Transfer Levy Act imposed a levy of 1% on electronic transfers.
Bawumia said he would execute these promises if elected president after the 2024 polls.
