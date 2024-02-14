The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to get a new appointment after being axed

The former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to be appointed the senior presidential advisor on the economy after his removal as a minister of state.

According to Asaase News, Ofori-Atta will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.

Ken Ofori-Atta (R). Source: Getty Images

Asaase cited sources at the Presidency in its reporting.

Another sacked minister, Kwaku Afriyie, who was the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, will become a special envoy on climate.

Ofori-Atta was replaced as the finance minister by Mohammed Amin Adam.

Ophelia Mensah Hayford is the new Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister.

Under-fire Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta has been one of the most under-fire ministers and the subject of protests because of the economic crisis.

Inflation rose above 50% in 2023, and the Cedi currency also plummeted in value.

Ghana also returned to the IMF for a bailout under Ofori-Atta's stewardship of the economy.

Ofori-Atta oversaw Ghana's debt restructuring efforts after defaulting on most of its external debt in December 2022.

Notably, over 80 pro-government legislators demanded the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.

The demand by the MPs was, however, rejected by President Akufo-Addo, who called for calm until the completion of Ghana’s negotiation with the IMF for a bailout.

The president later reposed confidence in the finance minister on various public speaking platforms.

Bawumia promises to scrap a number of taxes

The move to sack Ofori-Atta comes as Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia tries to distance himself from the country's recent economic woes.

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer promised to abolish the e-levy and other taxes burdening Ghanaians.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Act imposed a levy of 1% on electronic transfers.

Bawumia said he would execute these promises if elected president after the 2024 polls.

