The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticised President Akufo-Addo's ministerial shake-up

The National Democratic Congress caucus described the reshuffle as insipid and uninspiring

The minority said it also does not expect the new appointments to make any significant impact

In a statement, the caucus of National Democratic Congress MPs called the reshuffle insipid and uninspiring.

In a statement, Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said it was a remix of an already failing government.

The statement also noted that the reshuffle was coming about 10 months before the next election.

The minority also does not expect the new appointments to make any significant impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

It believes the President will have to leave office for the fortunes of Ghana to change.

“The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign,” he added.

Minister movements during reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moved to the Housing Ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye moved to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has also been reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Bernard Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

A statement from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, outlined the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

Women get big promotions

Five women received new appointments during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle.

Fatimatu Abubakar was notably promoted from deputy information minister to information minister.

