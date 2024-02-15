The General Legal Council has disbarred a Chief State Attorney for collecting GH¢400,000 from Alfred Agbesi Woyome

The attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, was found guilty of professional misconduct for his actions

The council said Nerquaye-Tetteh’s wife received the money via bank transfer while he was defending the state against Woyome

A Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General has been disbarred by the General Legal Council (GLC) for collecting GH¢400,000 from controversial businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome in 2011.

According to Graphic Online reports, the attorney, Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, was found guilty of professional misconduct.

Bundles of cash (L) and Alfred Woyome (R). Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a notice dated January 31, 2024, the council said Nerquaye-Tetteh’s wife received the money via bank transfer while he was defending the state against Woyome.

According to the council, the lawyer could not offer a justifiable explanation for the transfer.

According to the GLC, the conduct of Nerquaye-Tetteh had adversely affected “the “dignity and high standing of the legal profession.”

The notice was signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng.

The Woyome saga

On July 29, 2014, the Supreme Court ordered Woyome to refund GH¢51.2 million to the state out of the money he got from the unconstitutional and invalid contract.

That money was paid to him for overseeing the construction of stadia for the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

The case leading to the Supreme Court decision was initiated by Martin Amidu, the current Special Prosecutor, in his capacity as a citizen of Ghana.

On March 1, 2016, Woyome asked the court to give him three years to pay back the money, but the court declined to grant his wish.

Woyome has sadly revealed that he has to resort to representing himself in court as he tries to protect his properties from auction.

List Of Beneficiaries Of Woyome’s GH¢51.2m Judgment Debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the then-opposition NPP had chanced on a list purported to have some key NDC members who allegedly benefited from the GH¢51.2 million judgment debt wrongfully paid to Alfred Woyome.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh