NAGRAT is promising a major showdown if the OSP does not defreeze some teachers' salaries by Friday, February 16, 2024

The association claims more than 400 teachers have had their salaries blocked due to an ongoing OSP investigation into ghost names on the government payroll

NAGRAT says the OSP’s actions are not justified as they place undue burden on poor teachers

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is promising a showdown if the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) does not defreeze some teachers' salaries.

On Wednesday, February 14, on Joy FM’s News Night, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, gave the special prosecutor a two-day ultimatum to defreeze the salaries or face their wrath.

NAGRAT says the OSP will face their wrath if their salaries are not released tomorrow. source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Mr Carbonu, the OSP has withheld the salaries of more than 400 teachers as part of an ongoing investigation into ghost names on the government payroll.

The NAGRAT President insists that the reason for taking such an action is not enough justification for withholding the meagre salaries of teachers.

He has warned that the association will resort to radical measures if the OSP fails to release the funds by Friday, February 16, 2024.

“By Friday if those salaries are not defreezed nobody should blame us, because when you’re auditing somebody until audit is completed and you have conclusively arrived that A, B, and C are not qualified to earn salary, you don’t go ahead to freeze salaries.

“He may be the Special Prosecutor, he has not finished prosecuting people who have been giving bribes in elections and things like that, it is poor teachers’ pay he is coming to zero in on. If he doesn’t defreeze the salaries by Friday he would have to be blamed for whatever happens after Friday,” he warned.

Ghost names on the government’s payroll

The phenomenon of ghost names on government payroll has plagued the country for a very long time.

It is believed to cost the country millions of Ghana cedis yearly.

In a bid to halt the phenomenon, YEN.com.gh reported that the Controller and Accountant General’s Department had urged public sector workers without the Ghana card to get one before February this year.

The directive is part of measures engineered to eliminate the ghost names on the government payroll once and for all.

According to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, those who fail to do so before the deadline will have their names deleted from the government’s payroll and will not receive salaries.

The Cecilia Dapaah case

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has withdrawn all cases against Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah.

A high court has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return the former minister's seized assets over lack of credible evidence.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said the Economic and Organised Crime Office would take over the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh