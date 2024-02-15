A man has been arrested after stabbing a policeman and robbing a woman at Ashaley Botwe

A man has been arrested after stabbing a police officer and robbing a woman at Ashaley Botwe.

The suspect, identified as Francis Addo, robbed the woman of GH¢2,400 and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The police officer was off duty when he intervened. Source: Getty Images

He also stabbed Foster Alipoe Ablerh, a Ghana Police Service general constable, who still managed to chase and apprehend him.

According to a police brief, the incident occurred on the morning of February 12, 2024.

The police officer had help from the robbery victim to effect the arrest.

The suspect, who was on a motorbike, had attacked the woman while she was on the way to the market.

The brief said the general constable, who also lived in the neighbourhood, heard of the robbery attack, quickly chased the suspect with his motorbike, and intercepted him at Nmai Dzorn.

After a struggle, the officer managed to overpower the suspect and cause his arrest.

Former Vice President's wife robbed

Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the late Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, was robbed of cash in her Tesano home.

The Herald reported the story, citing sources close to her family and the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police Service reportedly opted to remain silent on the matter and the nature of the security breach.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief, Bortey Borteye, was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He was jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

A 19-year-old man was also jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given the 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh