Save Ghana Football demonstrators blocked a pickup truck bearing Valentine's Day gifts to Parliament.

They were chanting "No Valentine" as police officers pleaded with the demonstrators to allow the truck move

Protesters have been demanding better governance of Ghana football

Save Ghana Football demonstration, like any other demonstration in Ghana, was not without some drama.

The protest was convened by prominent sports journalists including Saddick Adams, Patrick Osei Agyemang and Veronica Commey to register their displeasure with what they describe as the mismanagement of Ghana football.

Joined by hundreds of football enthusiasts, they demanded reforms in the governance of Ghana football.

The protest began at Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, through Asylum Down and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and to the Ghana Football Association’s headquarters, where a petition was presented to the officials present.

The march continued to the Parliament of Ghana where a second petition was presented and finally terminated at the Independence Square.

However, returning from Parliament House, the protesters crossed paths with a government-registered pickup truck headed towards Parliament, bearing Valentine’s Day goodies in its bucket.

They proceeded to block the truck chanting “No Valentine!”

After holding up the truck for a few minutes they finally gave way for the truck to pass through the crowd.

Ghana football in decline

The protest had been sparked by the abysmal performance of the Black Stars in the just-ended African Cup of Nations 2023 at Cote d'Ivoire.

The national team was kicked out of the tournament at the group stages after a draw with Mozambique.

This compounded a long list of grievances Ghanaians had with football governance in Ghana.

The list includes the deplorable state of football stadiums and other sports centres in the country, the lacklustre management of the local league and the refusal to pay players their bonuses among others.

Dede Ayew apologises for Black Stars' exit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh Black Stars' captain, Andre Dede Ayew, apologised to Ghanaians for the national team's poor performance at the AFCON.

In a short video, days after the country was kicked out of the tournament, Dede Ayew noted that he was aware of the high expectations Ghanaians had of the national team.

He took full responsibility for the team's lacklustre performance and promised to return stronger and better prepared for the next tournament in 2025.

