He stated that he had used the resources available to him to initiate interventions that protected the poor and bolstered private sector productivity

Ofori-Atta was axed by President Akufo-Addo during his recent ministerial reshuffle

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has denied claims he mismanaged the economy during his time in office.

According to him, he had prudently managed the strategic resources allocated to him to bolster economic growth, enhance social welfare and facilitate infrastructural development.

Ken Ofori-Atta was axed by President Akufo-Addo during his recent ministerial reshuffle.

Source: Getty Images

In a letter of appreciation following his ousting from office on February 14, 2024, the former finance minister stressed that his main objective in office was to protect the poor and promote private sector productivity.

These, he said, manifested in the significant social intervention programmes that had come to characterise the Akufo-Addo-led government and subsequently improved the quality of life of Ghanaians.

“Through prudent financial management and strategic allocation of resources, we have pursued initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth, promoting social welfare, and expanding infrastructural development. As a result of these efforts, our country has experienced remarkable progress, he said."

Ken Ofori-Atta on his successor

Ken Ofori-Atta urged staff at the Ministry of Finance to give his successor, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the highest cooperation.

He expressed utmost confidence in the capability of Dr Amin Adam to steer the affairs of the ministry and called on staff to be assiduous in supporting the new minister and the nation as it strives to execute the IMF-ECF programme for a complete revival of the economy.

He thanked the ministry’s staff for their unwavering support and commitment to excellence during his tenure:

“It has been my utmost honour and a rare privilege to serve alongside each, and every one of you. I pray that you continue to be resolute, dedicated, unwavering and committed to the work of the Republic and care for the finances of the State.”

President Akufo-Addo reshuffles cabinet

President Akufo-Addo conducted his first major ministerial reshuffle on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

YEN.com.gh reported that several prominent ministers in his government had either been axed or moved to other positions.

Most notable among the list of axed ministers include the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Meanwhile, former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the Ministry of Works and Housing, whereas former Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey was moved to the Ministry of Interior.

Source: YEN.com.gh