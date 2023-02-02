A member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng faces a possible three-year jail term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities

This is according to a private legal practitioner who quoted Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 to back his point

Rev. Kusi-Boateng has been accused of having multiple identities by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Victor Kusi-Boateng, a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees faces a three-year prison term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities.

This comes after a sustained crusade by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on underhand dealings in the construction of the project.

L-R: Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng and the court gavel and justice scale Image Credit: @prophetvictorkusiboateng1 @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

That expose has lately focused on the revered man of God and his multiple identities which bears his other name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

A person who bears multiple identities is liable for prosecution

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh on the back of this, a private legal practitioner said as per the laws of the land, a person who deliberately uses different names with different birthdates on different documents is liable for prosecution.

Lawyer Francis K. Ohene of Eshun, Anderson Yebuah, Obeng & Co. also quoted Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 to buttress his argument.

“Where a person deliberately uses different names with a different date of birth, on different documents and uses all those identities simultaneously for different transactions, the question to be answered includes; what is the intention of the declarant, why does he have a different date of birth with a different name on one document and on another document, a different date of birth with a different name, all referable to the same person.”

Lawyer Ohene outlines possible punishment for Rev. Kusi-Boateng

Lawyer Ohene also outlined the possible punishment to be meted out to the man of God saying he is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than four hundred and fifty penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than three years or both.

“Why has he not deposed to a statutory declaration to correct the inconsistencies? If it can be established that these declarations culminating in the inconsistent names were made under oath, then he has committed a criminal offence of Perjury and has exposed himself to prosecution. When he is found guilty after the prosecution, he may be sentenced to a fine or Prison or both depending on the gravity of the deceit.”

“Victor Kusi-Boateng” is not in our national database - NIA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority (NIA) had clarified that its officials did nothing wrong to register Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, a name allegedly belonging to Victor Kusi-Boateng.

The NIA, which is the custodian of the National Identity Register, has said in the database of registered persons in Ghana, there is no name registered as Victor Kusi-Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971.

