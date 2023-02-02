National Cathedral: Rev. Kusi-Boateng To Face A 3-Year Prison Term If Found Guilty Of Multiple Identities
- A member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng faces a possible three-year jail term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities
- This is according to a private legal practitioner who quoted Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 to back his point
- Rev. Kusi-Boateng has been accused of having multiple identities by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Victor Kusi-Boateng, a member of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees faces a three-year prison term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities.
This comes after a sustained crusade by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on underhand dealings in the construction of the project.
That expose has lately focused on the revered man of God and his multiple identities which bears his other name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.
A person who bears multiple identities is liable for prosecution
Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh on the back of this, a private legal practitioner said as per the laws of the land, a person who deliberately uses different names with different birthdates on different documents is liable for prosecution.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Lawyer Francis K. Ohene of Eshun, Anderson Yebuah, Obeng & Co. also quoted Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 to buttress his argument.
“Where a person deliberately uses different names with a different date of birth, on different documents and uses all those identities simultaneously for different transactions, the question to be answered includes; what is the intention of the declarant, why does he have a different date of birth with a different name on one document and on another document, a different date of birth with a different name, all referable to the same person.”
Lawyer Ohene outlines possible punishment for Rev. Kusi-Boateng
Lawyer Ohene also outlined the possible punishment to be meted out to the man of God saying he is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than four hundred and fifty penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than three years or both.
“Why has he not deposed to a statutory declaration to correct the inconsistencies? If it can be established that these declarations culminating in the inconsistent names were made under oath, then he has committed a criminal offence of Perjury and has exposed himself to prosecution. When he is found guilty after the prosecution, he may be sentenced to a fine or Prison or both depending on the gravity of the deceit.”
“Victor Kusi-Boateng” is not in our national database - NIA
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority (NIA) had clarified that its officials did nothing wrong to register Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, a name allegedly belonging to Victor Kusi-Boateng.
The NIA, which is the custodian of the National Identity Register, has said in the database of registered persons in Ghana, there is no name registered as Victor Kusi-Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh