The Ghana Meteorological Agency warned residents in Ghana to prepare for increased hot weather conditions

The agency expects temperatures to reach peak hotness on March 20, 2024, as temperatures increase over the next two months

It advised residents in Ghana to take a number of precautions, including wearing sunscreen and wearing light clothing

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warned residents in Ghana to prepare for scorching weather conditions in the next couple of months.

The agency expects temperatures to reach peak hotness on March 20, 2024.

Southern Ghana will face maximum temperatures between 33°C to 37°C. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the agency, this will be as the sun moves towards the equator.

“Given this, an increase in temperature is expected from now through March to April 2024."

Southern Ghana will face maximum temperatures between 33°C to 37°C.

The northern regions will face even more intense heat, with temperatures ranging from from 36°C to 42°C.

The agency has urged Ghanaians to seek shade, stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear light clothing during these periods.

The agency also advised residents to monitor vulnerable persons and keep a close eye on children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

In addition, it urged people to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak hours, to minimise exposure to extreme heat.

In a previous weather warning, the Ghana Meteorological Agency urged Ghanaians to start wearing nose masks because of the air quality.

Accra was ranked as having the worst air quality in the world amid the ongoing harmattan season.

The Head of the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit of the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned that the dust could spread disease.

A similar alert was issued in 2023 because of air quality concerns.

Bawumia discloses government's plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December 2022 that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announced a project by the government to make the fire service a world-class service.

The vice president said the government planned to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh