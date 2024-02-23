Ghana Government Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With Bahamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has signed a visa waiver agreement with the Bahamas

The waiver aims to forestall challenges and inconveniences faced by uninformed travellers between Ghana and the Bahamas

The information on the waiver was contained in a circular from the Ghana Immigration Service

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has signed a visa waiver agreement with the Bahamas.

The waiver aims to forestall challenges and inconveniences faced by uninformed travellers between Ghana and the Bahamas.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (L)

Source: Getty Images

The information was contained in a circular from the Ghana Immigration Service issued on February 20, 2024.

The waiver agreement is for holders of diplomatic, service and ordinary passports.

The notice was to alert aviation authorities, airline companies and services of the signed agreement.

Ghana has waiver agreements with countries like South Africa, Qatar, Jamaica, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Venezuela and Malta.

Ghana links with the Bahamas

Ghana has had a relationship with the Bahamas and even sends some professionals there.

Some Ghanaian nurses were leaving Ghana after the Bahamas announced new recruitments.

The Bahamas Health and Wellness Minister said 18 speciality nurses would work in the Caribbean country.

Bahamas said it has been dealing with a workforce shortage, leading to overworked nurses.

Similarly, the University of Ghana Medical School signed an agreement to send medical students to Barbados.

The university signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of West Indies for an exchange programme.

The agreement will allow students from the University of Ghana Medical School to complete the first three years of their studies in Barbados.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana have triggered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh