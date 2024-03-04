The Electoral Commission has released its calendar for 2024 ahead of the general election in December

The Electoral Commission has released its calendar for 2024 ahead of polls in December.

Among the highlights on the calendar is that the commission will conduct a voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

Daily Graphic reported that there will be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

The voters register exhibition will follow this register between July 15 and 24, 2024.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting day.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

It will be opened for security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties during election day on December 7, 2024.

Special Voting for selected professionals will take place on December 2, five days before the general election.

The commission proposed closing polls at 3 pm instead of 5 pm during the 2024 election.

The commission said it would cut down voting times by creating additional polling centres in the various constituencies nationwide.

There was also an unsuccessful proposal to change the election date from December 7 to November 7.

