A student of the University of Education, Winneba, has reported died

This comes after he reportedly drowned after he went to the beach to swim

Ghanaians who reacted to the news have mourned with the family on the demise of their loved one

Joseph Anim, a first-year student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), has tragically lost his life.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of UEW reported that Joseph Aim, a Biology Education student, drowned at the beach after he went there to swim.

"A Level 100 student from the Biology Department has lost his life after he entered the sea to swim and couldn't return ashore. His body was found yesterday at the Apam seashore.

Also, a release by the Biological Science Students Association (BIOSSA) of UEW on February 27, 2024, confirmed the demise of Anim and expressed deep condolence to the grieving family.

"His untimely departure has left a void in our hearts and we extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all those who knew him. In this difficult time let us come together to support one another and cherish the moments we shared with Anim Joseph.

Details regarding any memorial services or support initiatives will be shared in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our departed brother." the release read.

Ghanaians mourn the passing of the first-year student

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed their condolence to the grieving family.

@1Cypher commented:

It’s normally happens every year in Winneba

@eiJayJay_ wrote:

You don't know how to swim but you went to play with the sea

@Asapyams9699 added:

Went to the beach with my guys in level 200 ..we met these girls who wanted to swim with us...this girl I was with was like let's go deep let's go deep whiles I dey carry am for my back charley there norr I talk am say I get lectures so I have to go..things dey happen

@GOD_MC1 added:

it pain me give am waa

@Dr_Chris_Dadzie indicated:

Eii so these people they didn't tell them eer. Ayooooo.

