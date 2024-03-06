Akufo-Addo said Ghana is on the cusp of a major breakthrough

Speaking at the Independence Day parade, he said while the economy has taken a hit, some strategic investments will soon yield great reward for Ghanaians

He was referring to the Integrated Aluminium Projects and Ada Songhor Salt project soon to become fully operational

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana is on the verge of an economic breakthrough.

He was speaking at the Independence Day parade held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Collage of Akufo-Addo and Arch of Independence. Source: Getty Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the President, while the country has been through some very tough economic conditions in recent years, strategic investments into exploiting the natural resources of the country hold the key to unlocking the nation’s economic fortunes.

He was referring to the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ada Songhor Salt project.

Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) projects will halt Ghana’s bauxite export

Concerning GIADEC, the President stated that following the successful selection of strategic partners, the aluminium company is set to build a new alumina refinery and develop mines at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso as part of a grand scheme to develop an integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

He noted that when the projects are ready, Ghana will no longer have to export raw bauxite to other countries for processing into aluminium.

“We shall now refine bauxite, mined in Ghana, to produce alumina that will feed the VALCO smelter and the downstream aluminium industry, which is going to have a dramatic impact on Ghanaian industrialisation, when we produce parts for motor vehicles, air crafts, roofing sheets and home utensils,” he said.

Ada Songhor Salt project could dramatically change Ghana’s economy

Regarding the Songhor Lagoon project, Akufo-Addo said when completed the project will dramatically transform the Ghanaian economy.

The project, spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, will see the large commercial scale mining of salt in the Ada Songhor lagoon.

He said at full capacity, the Electrochem Salt Mine, which is owned and managed by Daniel McKorley, will be the largest salt producing facility in Africa.

“I am optimistic that, together with other initiatives of this Government, we are on the verge of a breakthrough in our economic fortunes,” he said.

Government fingered by illegal miners in Atewa forest

While President Akufo-Addo boasts about the promise the Atewa forest holds for Ghana’s Integrated Aluminium Industry Projects, illegal miners have also been having a field day in the forest.

YEN.com.gh has reported that miners who were caught depleting the forest in search of minerals have accused the Presidency of giving them the go-ahead to do so.

According to them, mining in the Atewa forest was their payment for doing some ‘dirty work’ for the ruling party.

