Daniel McKorley is a well-known Ghanaian business entrepreneur who founded and runs the McDan Group of Companies. He was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ghana Aviation Awards 2016.

Daniel McKorley

Daniel McKorley's mission is to motivate and encourage more youngsters to believe in themselves. He supports them by providing them with funds through the McDan Equity Fund and guiding them to become successful individuals rather than just corporations.

Daniel McKorley's profile summary

Full name Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley Famous as Daniel Mckorley Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Labadi, Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wives Abigail, Roberta McKorley Children 10 Profession Businessperson Net worth $600 million–$1 billion

Daniel McKorley's biography

The Ghanaian entrepreneur was born on 17 June 1971 in Labadi, Accra, Ghana. Daniel Mckorley's age is 52 years old as of 2023. He has a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

Daniel attended the University of Ghana after finishing high school but withdrew due to financial difficulties. He was able to start college 15 years later. Daniel graduated from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania with a diploma in leadership.

He earned an honorary doctorate from the London Business School and a BSc and an EMBA in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). Additionally, he possesses multiple post-graduate credentials in entrepreneurship, leadership, transportation, and logistics.

Career

Daniel McKorley is the President and CEO of the McDan Group of Companies. He founded the McDan Shipping Company in November 1999 and has headquarters in Accra and subsidiaries in Tema and Takoradi.

Due to its relationships with the Cross Trades, Universal Freight Organisation, and the World Cargo Alliance (WCA), the business has a presence in more than 2000 central air and globally. The business deals in shipping, aviation, logistics, oil and gas, construction, security, and agribusiness.

Awards

Daniel has received numerous honours and recognitions throughout his professional life. They include;

CIMG Marketing Man of the Year (2017)

The Entrepreneur of the Year (2016)

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee (2015)

Freight Forwarding and Entrepreneur of the Year (2013)

The Achievers Award by West Africa Regional Magazine

What is Daniel McKorley's net worth?

The Ghanaian business tycoon has an alleged net worth of between $600 million and $1 billion. He earns his income through McDan Shipping Company and his other business ventures. He has a private jet, beautiful homes, and luxury cars.

Who is Daniel McKorley's wife?

Daniel has two wives, Abigail and Roberta McKorley. Abigail is the first wife, while Roberta is the second wife. Both of his wives have kids.

FAQs

Who is the owner of Ghana? His name is Daniel McKorley. How old is McKorley? He is 52 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 June 1971. Where is MC Dan from? He hails from Labadi, Accra, Ghana. How many wives does Daniel McKorley have? His two wives are; Abigail, his first wife and Roberta McKorley, his second wife. What is the net worth of McDan? His net worth is alleged to be between $600 million and $1 billion. Where is Daniel McKorley's house located? The details about the Ghanaian entrepreneur's residence are currently not available. What Companies are owned by McDan? McDan Group of Companies was established in 1999 and is split into three divisions: McDan Logistics, McDan Aviation, and McDan Shipping Company.

Daniel McKorley is a famous Ghanaian business entrepreneur who founded, chairs and runs the McDan Group of Companies. He founded the McDan Shipping Company in November 1999 and has headquarters in Accra and subsidiaries in Tema and Takoradi.

