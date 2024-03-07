A military officer from the Ghana Air Force died after collapsing during the 67th Independence parade

The Ghana Air Force officer collapsed alongside over 60 other persons on the day of the parade

Citi News reported that Eastern Regional Hospital confirmed that the officer died after his condition worsened

A military officer from the Ghana Air Force has been confirmed dead after collapsing during the 67th Independence anniversary celebrations in Koforidua.

During the Independence Day parade, the officer, along with 66 others, collapsed.

Armed forces personnel during the parade.

They received immediate medical attention from stationed doctors at the venue, and eight of them were transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.

The Local Organising Committee in the Easter Region expressed regret over the incident.

Collapses from exhaustion are a common occurrence during the parades.

In Tamale, 72 people collapsed during the parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

As part of the paramedic staff tasked to render first aid the northern regional boss of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari, said all 72 people were resuscitated.

Those who collapsed included students, service personnel and soldiers, who are said to have suffered from severe dehydration.

There have been other instances of peril, like when a military man fell from a truck during an acrobatic drill to mark the 2023 Independence Day.

The soldier did not remain on the ground but got up hurriedly and chased the slow-moving truck to join his colleagues.

The soldier was among about 20 acrobats who impressed the audience with their impressive drills.

GES declares March 7 as a holiday for schoolchildren

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service gave schoolchildren a day off on Thursday, March 7, 2024, following the Independence Day parades nationwide.

In a press statement, the Ghana Education Service explained that the directive is to allow students to rest after their preparations.

The national Independence Day celebration was themed "Our Democracy, Our Pride," took place at the newly inaugurated Koforidua Youth Resource Center, which accommodates 5,000 attendees.

President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara attended the ceremony, among others.

