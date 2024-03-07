NDC MPs Mock Akufo-Addo With Commissioning Of National Cathedral Project Site

National Democratic Congress MPs held a mock commissioning for the National Cathedral on March 6, 2024

National Democratic Congress MPs held a mock commissioning for the National Cathedral on Independence Day.

The MPs led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa faced some resistance from military personnel before eventually gathering to cut sod in a bid to mock the Akufo-Addo administration.

The site for the project has been dubbed the world’s most expensive hole. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The site for the project has been dubbed the world’s most expensive hole because of the $58.1million spent on it so far.

The government had initially intended to commission the project on March 6, 2024, according to the 2021 budget statement.

Despite being barred from entering the construction site, the minority MPs agreed with security personnel to stand at the entrance, where they addressed the press.

Ablakwa, in a message, said the MPs would work to ensure government money used for the project was retrieved.

Ablakwa's scrutiny of the Cathedral project

Ablakwa has made several attempts to ensure accountability for the National Cathedral project.

For instance, he claimed that the secretary of the project's board, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, had multiple identities.

Ablakwa claimed he also goes by Kwabena Adu Gyamfi's identity.

Ablakwa's revelations that Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Reverend Professor Cephas Narh Omenyo, were not included in the incorporation of the Cathedral despite being trustees.

Ablakwa also said his checks in the US indicated that the project was incorporated in Washington, DC, under the name "National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc." This name was different from what was incorporated in Ghana.

The controversies around the National Cathedral prompted its Board of Trustees to subject the project to a statutory audit.

Committee to probe project

YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament okayed the forming of a committee to probe the controversial National Cathedral Construction Project

The probe followed a motion filed by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and six other NDC MPs.

The Second Deputy Speaker expressed concern that too much money had been spent on the project with little results.

