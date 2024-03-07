President Nana Akufo-Addo has mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah Kumah

Akufo-Addo called him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence in a message paying tribute on Facebook

Kumah was aged 45-years-old and left behind a wife and six children following his passing

President Nana Akufo-Addo paid tribute to the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah Kumah.

Akufo-Addo called him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence following the shocking news of his demise.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah Kumah.

Source: Facebook

In a message on social media, the president said Kumah was commited to the betterment of Ghana and improving his people of Ejisu.

"His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society."

"He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament."

Kumah, the Ejisu MP, died at age 45 at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and was also made a deputy minister.

Kumah was a noted advocate for the youth during his time in politics.

