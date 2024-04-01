Ghana passport application fees have been hiked after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The standard application fee for 32 pages now costs GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages costs GH¢640

A list of the new prices was posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration website

Ghana passport application fees have been hiked by over 500 percent in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The standard application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

For the 48-page application, the fee has gone from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee for the 48-page application is now GH¢800.

The new prices are listed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration website.

The ministry's social media accounts also released a statement indicating that the price changes take effect from April 1, 2024.

The new fees sparked surprise and criticism from a number of Ghanaians online.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the hikes would make printing passport booklets more cost-effective when its minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, defended the proposal in Parliament.

She said it was time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports.

Minister fumes over corruption at Accra passport office

The foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of an attempt to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Extra payments at the passport office

YEN.com.gh reported such issues at the passport office when a man recounted that he was made to wait in a queue or pay a token of GH¢85 to be served instantly.

A lady came out to explain that this service may not be as bad as it sounds because it is normal for people to pay for convenience. The man declined the offer made to him by the woman.

