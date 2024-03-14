There are two new suspects in the killing of businessman Eric Johnson, the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai

The prosecution in the case is now focusing on the former human resource manager of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and a girlfriend

The prosecution also asked the court to acquit seven suspects earlier arrested over the killing of the businessman

New evidence by the prosecution in the case of the slain businessman Eric Johnson, the CEO of the Royal Cosy Hill Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, has outlined two new prime suspects.

The prosecution is arguing that the former human resource manager of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and a girlfriend are behind the crime in the Upper West Region.

Slain businessman Eric Johnson. Source: Fickson Desire

Source: Facebook

The prosecution informed the Wa District Court of a change in the charge sheet.

It said the evidence it had uncovered was incontrovertible.

The prime suspect is one Eliasah Mahama Akpanyikye, who is said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Belinda Miller, to kill Johnson.

The prosecution also asked the court to aqcuit seven suspects earlier arrested.

There were initial claims Johnson's death may be linked to chieftaincy issues in the Jirapa District.

Akpanyikye, Miller and one other suspect, Kweku Kumbata, were remanded.

According to reports, Akpanyikye was sacked for allegedly having inappropriate sexual relationships with some staff.

According to the prosecution, records on February 10, 2024, showed that Akpanyikye called Miller many times, asking her where he could find the master key to Johnson’s room.

He is believed to have entered Johnson’s room and stabbed him to death.

He also made away with some money and Johnson's car key and fled Jirapa to Takoradi.

Akpanyikye was arrested in Takoradi in the Western Region and airlifted back to Wa.

Bawumia sponsors one-week vacation for Chef Faila to Jirapa Dubai

Chef Faila Abdul-Razak was gifted a one-week vacation sponsored by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.

The chef and her team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to thank Bawumia for his support.

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break a world record.

Source: YEN.com.gh