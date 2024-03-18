GNPC Board Chairman, Freddie Blay has refuted claims that the 150% allowance increment for the GNPC board and CEO is exorbitant

He says the increment is very reasonable and was done in consideration of prevailing conditions at the time

The increment he revealed was done in 2022 and not 2024 as being suggested by Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay has refuted the claim that the allowance increment for the corporation’s management is exorbitant.

According to him, the increment is reasonable and received the wide approval of stakeholders at the GNPC.

He was reacting to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s latest expose about the 150% allowance increment by the GNPC board, citing documents from the GNPC indicating a rise in daily hotel rates from $400 to $1000, depending on the destination among others.

He also revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah had his salary doubled in the same period.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, such increments at a time when the country was reeling from an economic downturn leading to the government implementing general pay and budget cuts were grossly insensitive and a betrayal of the Ghanaian people.

GNPC allowance increments were implemented in 2022

Countering the allegations, the former New Patriotic Party National Chairman said the increment in 2022, rather than the 2024 the MP was suggesting.

He said the increments were not implemented merely at the whim and caprice of the board and CEO but it was collectively agreed upon.

He added that describing the increments as exorbitant and a betrayal of the people is disingenuous as the increments were implemented at a time when the country’s economic situation was in a better position.

Freddie Blay accused the North Tongu MP of misinforming the public to gain political capital as the December polls draw closer.

Freddie Blay denies allegation of shortchanging Ghana in Petro SA deal

This is not the first time the GNPC board chairman has come under scrutiny.

In 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that Freddie Blay had denied allegations that the deal with Petro SA is fraught with irregularities that could shortchange Ghana.

This was after the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh criticised the GNPC board chair for his deal with Petro SA.

According to him, the deal would not serve the revenue interests of the Ghanaian state.

Some 29 civil society organisations had also started calling for the immediate removal of Blay and the GNPC CEO, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah for their fiscal recklessness.

However, Blay refused to resign stating that he signed the deal with a clear conscience and that following a conversation with President Akufo-Addo he could not resign for any wrong.

