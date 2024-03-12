Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in his latest expose has uncovered a 150% allowance increment by the GNPC board and CEO despite the country's dire economic condition

Describing the increment as a betrayal of the Ghanaian people, he said it was grossly insensitive and needs to be curbed

He says he's proposing a new bill to stop the practice where boards and CEOs can increase their salaries at will

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the board members and management of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation have increased their allowances by 150%.

This, he said, is despite the Akufo-Addo-led administration asking ordinary citizens to take financial haircuts due to the dire economic situation.

He added that the GNPC’s allowance increment also runs contrary to the government’s assurances to parliament of a general pay-cut.

Highlighting made by the Freddie Blay-led GNPC board, Okudzeto Ablakwa said allowances for a days’ hotel rate was increased from 400 to 1000 dollars, euros or pounds depending on their travel destination.

for the Board Chairman has also been increased from 500 to 850 dollars, euros or pounds per the travel destination.

For CEOs and other board members, their per diem has been increased from 500 to 700 dollars, euros or pounds per the travel destination.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further alleges that the salary of the CEO, Mr Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah is being doubled.

According to him, the CEO has been taking advantage of his familial connection to President Akufo-Addo to have his way at the expense of the company and the country.

Describing the increments as a betrayal of the Ghanaian people and utterly insensitive to those who have had to suffer financial haircuts as a result of the dire economic situation, he called for an end to the practice where the boards and CEOs of State Owned Enterprises can increase their allowances and salaries at will.

He has announced that he will be proposing new private member’s legislation to end this “detrimental” practice.

