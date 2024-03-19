MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, says the President's refusal to accept the Anti-LGBT bill is shameful and disgraceful

According to him, the President's actions have proven to Ghanaians that he cannot be trusted

The President says until the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the bill, Parliament should cease and desist from presenting it to Jubilee House

The chief proponent of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Sam Nartey George, has condemned President Akufo-Addo’s recent directive on the bill.

President Akufo-Addo has ordered that the bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ bill, should not be brought to the Jubilee House.

Sam George says Akufo-Addo's action concerning the anti-LGBT bill is shameful. Source: Getty Images/MetroTV

The president argues that the bill is currently facing two legal challenges at the Supreme Court, both seeking to nullify it.

He said that, as a result, two interlocutory injunctions have been placed on the bill, one restraining Parliament from transmitting the bill to the Jubilee House and another restraining the President from accepting it.

In a statement to the Clerk of Parliament, Akufo-Addo added that flouting this judicial order would undermine the authority of the court.

Thus, he directed that Parliament cease and desist from bringing the bill to the Jubilee House.

However, reacting to the president’s directive, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram described it as shameful and disgraceful.

He said the failure of the president to accept the bill and further assent to it only proves that Akufo-Addo only engages in empty rhetoric.

“When it comes to your words and promises, they are mere fluff and flowery English. Once again, you prove to the Ghanaian people that you are not to be trusted,” he said.

Akufo-Addo under intense pressure concerning the bill

Following the passage of the bill, Akufo-Addo has come under intense pressure to assent to or veto the bill.

Local clerics and other opinion leaders have been advocating for the President to assent to the bill.

According to them, the bill is a major tool to safeguard the morality and culture of Ghanaians against Western influence.

However, some civil society organisations and Ghana’s international partners have condemned the bill, calling it draconian and affront to Ghana’s record on human rights.

They argue that the passage of the bill will erode Ghana’s democracy and have far-reaching consequences for the Ghanaian population.

Finance Ministry cautions Akufo-Addo against signing bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Finance Ministry had issued a warning stating that should the Anti-LGBT bill be assented to, it could have dire consequences on the country’s economy.

The ministry said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

It also warned that approving the bill could derail Ghana's programme with the International Monetary Fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh