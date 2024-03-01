IMF Reacts To Passage Of Anti-LGBTQ Bill, Refrains From Passing Comment

The International Monetary Fund has said it will not yet comment on the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Parliament

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has refrained from commenting on the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by Parliament.

It said it would hold back until the bill has been signed into law and its economic and financial implications are thoroughly assessed.

Ghana is currently in the midst of a $3 billion support programme with the IMF.

The fund said it will continue to monitor developments surrounding the bill, which proposes up to three years of imprisonment for individuals identifying as LGBTQ.

In a statement, the IMF underscored its commitment to values of diversity and inclusion, stating that such principles are embraced within the institution.

The IMF said its policies were against discrimination of any kind. It also stressed that diverse and inclusive economies were more likely to thrive.

“Diversity and inclusion are values that the IMF embraces,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement copied to Bloomberg.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, came after a voice vote by MPs despite the reservations of Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The bill will now be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill.

US reacts to passage of law

YEN.com.gh reported that the US released a statement condemning Ghana's Parliament's passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

A statement from the US Department of State noted that the bill threatens fundamental human rights.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, also said the bill's passage was profoundly disturbing.

