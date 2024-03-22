Attorney General Says Every Aspect of Anti-LGBT Bill Politically Motivated

Godfred Dame, the Attorney General, says every aspect of the anti-LGBT bill is politically motivated

He said the bill does not deserve the kind of urgency its supporters have attached to it

He said Parliament should go ahead with its procedures and stop the retaliations against the Presidency

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says every aspect of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is politically driven.

The bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill, was passed on February 28, 2024, in a unanimous voice vote by Parliament.

Its passage has polarised society, with a section of Ghanaians fully welcoming it and another heavily criticising it.

According to Godfred Dame, the very loud public outcry and unwavering calls for the President to assent to the bill despite warnings of its dire consequences on the Ghanaian economy and democracy is proof that the bill is just another political ploy by its proponents.

Speaking on TV3, the Attorney General stated that this political motivation has created an atmosphere of urgency around the bill when, in actual fact, the President has no reason to rush his assent.

Citing an example, he stated that the level of urgency attached to the anti-LGBT bill had not been extended to the Contract Management Bill, which had been passed in July 2023.

According to him, unlike the anti-LGBT bill, the Contract Management Bill could save Ghana millions of cedis in judgement debt.

However, it was only presented to the President three weeks ago.

“Every step in this matter is politically motivated,” he said.

In relation to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend the ministerial vetting and approval process in a retaliatory move against President Akufo-Addo’s directive to Parliament not to transmit the bill to the Jubilee House, Godfred Dame said there was no need for such counterstroke.

He said this was not the time for needless retaliation but rather, careful examination of matters through its appropriate legal lenses.

Minority backs Speaker’s decision

Meanwhile, the NDC caucus in Parliament has thrown its unwavering support behind the Speaker’s decision to suspend the vetting and approval process for Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

The Minority had taken great exception to the President’s letter to Parliament.

According to the Minority, the President’s ‘autocratic tendencies’ must be curbed, as they threaten the country’s democracy.

Minority announce plans to impeach Akufo-Addo

In keeping up with their plan to curb the President’s ‘autocratic tendencies’, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority has announced their plans to impeach the President.

This is over the President’s inaction concerning the anti-LGBT bill.

President Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial bill until the Supreme Court delivers a verdict on the two suits challenging the bill's constitutionality.

