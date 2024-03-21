The Minority in Parliament has announced plans to impeach President Nana Akufo-Addo over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial "anti-LGBTQ" bill

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that it plans to begin a process to impeach President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Minority contends that the President has breached the law by refusing to accept the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the "anti-LGBTQ bill".

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said these processes could start in the coming days.

Forson said the Minority would protect the sanctity of the constitution and backed the decision by the speaker not to consider President Akufo-addo’s ministerial nominees.

“We, in the NDC minority, are ready to protect the sanctity of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana."

The speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, blocked the approval of new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo and adjourned Parliament.

This is because of tensions over the president's refusal to sign the "anti-LGBTQ bill".

The presidency asked Parliament not to send the bill for President Akufo-Addo's assent until legal challenges against the bill at the Supreme Court are dealt with.

The speaker has condemned the presidency's move as "contemptuous".

The bill criminalises gay relationships and anyone who supports them.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, left the fate of Ghana's LGBTQ community in President Akufo-Addo's hands.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, is expected to be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent.

Among other things, the bill could jail LGBTQ persons for up to three years, and LGBTQ allies or persons viewed as promoting LGBTQ groups could also face jail terms of up to five years.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

Majority berates the Minority for supporting the Speaker’s decision

YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority rebuked the Minority for supporting the Speaker’s decision to suspend the vetting and approval process.

In its press statement, they said the National Democratic Caucus are siding with the Speaker in a grand conspiracy to sabotage the government.

They noted that the NDC’s thirst to come into power has led them to intentionally misconstrue the letter from the Presidency in order to serve their own parochial interests.

They added that the NDC has no better ideas or alternatives for developing Ghana. Yet, they place impediments in the way of government from providing good governance to Ghanaians.

