Attorney General Godref Dame says Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor's injunction application regarding the ministerial vetting process is inconsequential

He explained that Dafeamekpor's application does not restrain the Speaker from carrying out his duties as the challenge is to the President

He has urged that the parliamentary process continues

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says the Speaker of Parliament’s justification for suspending the vetting and approval process for ministerial nominees is based on inaccuracies.

His opinion follows Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to halt the vetting and approval process, citing an application for interlocutory injunction filed by the South Dayi Member of Parliament, Nelson Dafeamekpor, against the process.

Godfred Dame says Dafeamekpor's injunction application is inconsequential to the vetting process.

This was in retaliation to the President’s directive to Parliament to desist from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to the Jubilee House as the bill faces two legal challenges at the Supreme Court.

According to the Minister of Justice, the suit filed by Dafeamekpor does not restrain the Speaker from carrying on with the vetting and approval processes for the President’s ministerial nominees.

He added that the suit does not impose any interlocutory injunction whatsoever on any of Parliament’s processes.

Godfred Dame further clarified that Dafeamekpor’s writ was inconsequential and of no effect to the parliamentary process as it was, in actual fact, a challenge to the power of the President to reshuffle incumbent ministers.

He has thus urged Parliament to continue with the parliamentary procedure.

Majority condemns Speaker’s decision

In a press statement issued on March 21, 2024, the Majority caucus in Parliament called the Speaker’s decision to suspend the vetting and approval processes for the President's ministerial nominees arbitrary and capricious.

They stated that the decision to suspend the parliamentary procedure was based on a misunderstanding of the President’s directive as a subversion of Parliament rather than as a means to uphold the authority and integrity of the court.

They said the Speaker’s action was undemocratic and a threat to the smooth running of the government.

Majority lambasts Minority for supporting Speaker

The NPP caucus further bashed the NDC caucus for supporting the Speaker’s decision.

According to the NPP, the NDC is fishing for cheap political points by being an impediment to the ruling party’s government administration.

South Dayi MP says the President’s directive condescending

YEN.com.gh said Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says the letter from the Jubilee House refraining Parliament from presenting the anti-LGBT bill to the President smacks of condescension.

He said the action is unconstitutional and presents the legislature as subservient to the executive.

The Presidency says they will not receive the bill until the suits against it are resolved at the Supreme Court.

