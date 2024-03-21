The Minority in Parliament say the Speaker is justified in suspending the vetting and approval of ministerial nominees

They have given their full backing to the Speaker as they prepare to give the President a showdown

The Minority said they will no longer countenance the President's autocratic tendencies

The Minority in Parliament has given their full backing to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin’s decision to suspend the vetting and approval process for President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

This follows an application for interlocutory injunction filed against the process in retaliation to the President’s directive that Parliament should desist from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to the Jubilee House.

The Minority are gearing up for a showdown with the President over the anti-LGBT bill. Source: Getty Images/Myjoyonline/Cassiel Ato Forson(Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

The Presidency argued that two applications for interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court against the anti-LGBT bill refrained Parliament from submitting the bill to the Jubilee House and refrained the President from receiving the bill.

In response to the Presidency’s message, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, also filed an application against the ongoing parliamentary process, demanding that till all constitutional provisions are satisfied, the vetting and approval process should grind to a halt.

After receiving service of Dafeamekpor’s application of injunction, the Speaker suspended all processes concerning the vetting and approval of the President’s nominees.

He had earlier stated that the President’s directive deviates from cooperative governance and mutual respect for the various organs of government.

Agreeing with the Speaker of Parliament, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the Speaker’s concerns about the directive’s threat to Ghana’s democracy were legitimate and that they shared the same concern.

According to Dr Ato Forson, the Speaker’s statement was a bold call to unite against the President’s autocratic tendencies.

He added that the National Democratic Congress are ready to have a showdown with the government over his recent actions.

Minority tells Akufo-Addo to pick a side already

Concerning the anti-LGBT bill, Dr Ato Forson urged the President to stop sitting on the fence and pick a side.

He said that stalling the acceptance of the bill for whatever reason was alien to the constitution of Ghana and thus in breach of it.

He has warned that the NDC may soon begin impeachment processes against the President.

In the meantime, he called on the President to take advantage of the injunction against his nominees to finally downsize his government.

He said the President would have to be innovative in this pursuit as there is no sign they intend to let up if the status quo remains.

Dafeamekpor describes the President’s letter as condescending

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the South Dayi MP said the letter from the Jubilee House refraining Parliament from presenting the anti-LGBT bill to the President smacks of condescension.

He said the action is unconstitutional and presents the legislature as subservient to the executive.

Source: YEN.com.gh