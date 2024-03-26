The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been criticised for dismissing calls for a load-shedding timetable

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has faced backlash for his recent comments dismissing calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Prempeh has been described as arrogant and disrespectful by experts and regular Ghanaians after his remark that people demanding a load-shedding timetable should make their own.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (R)

Source: Getty Images

The minister, in comments on March 25, 2024, also compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country

Edward Bawa, a Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee member, described the minister's comments as unfortunate and insensitive.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for him to step down because of the comments.

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, expressed the party’s disappointment with the minister and called him irrational.

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security, said the comments reflected the government’s handling of the power sector.

Nana Amoasi VII also attributed the ongoing power cuts to money problems.

"...the monies we generate is not enough to cover for the maintenance of the value chain and that is why we owe the IPPs, WAPCO and others.”

Controversy over dumsor timetable

Despite recent power interruptions, ECG has insisted that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable in the past.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between 7 pm and 11 pm.

Nonetheless, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

Mahama speaks on dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to provide a load-shedding timetable.

Mahama said the rampant power outages without information affect Ghanaians, hence the need for a schedule.

He was speaking at a gathering in Sissala West as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want" Tour in the Upper West region.

